Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Pleads Guilty to DUI: Reports

Joe Don Rooney will reportedly serve two days in jail and lose his driver's license

Joe Don Rooney has reportedly pleaded guilty to a 2021 DUI charge after he was arrested in September.

The Rascal Flatts guitarist, 46, entered his guilty plea on Wednesday, according to WKRN. He was sentenced to two days in jail, and his remaining sentence of 11 months and 27 days was suspended, The Tennessean reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Rascal Flatts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Additionally, Rooney's driver's license was revoked, but he will have the opportunity to apply for a restricted driver's license for a vehicle with a built-in breathalyzer device, according to The Tennessean.

rascal flatts Rascal Flatts | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rooney was arrested in September after crashing his car into a tree around 4 a.m. in Franklin, Tennessee, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was booked into Williamson County jail before being released on $2,500 bail several hours later.

In 2020, the Grammy Award winner and his bandmates canceled their farewell tour and declared they had no plans to reschedule it "for the foreseeable future."

RELATED VIDEO: Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus on Teaching His Kids to Get Right with God: 'We Let Them Know Who Jesus Is'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lead vocalist Gary LeVox previously told PEOPLE that he's "never been OK with the way that it ended," adding in October: "I wasn't happy that Joe Don quit."