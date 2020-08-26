Rascal Flatts to Perform at iHeartRadio's First-Ever Labor Day Concert — Watch an Exclusive Clip

The performance comes just weeks after the country group released their How They Remember You EP

A special Rascal Flatts performance? "I Like the Sound of That."

The country trio will perform live at the iHeartRadio Labor Day Concert on Sept. 2 from the Opry House in Nashville.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the performance, the trio — comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney — sing along to an acoustic rendition of "How They Remember You," the title track from their latest EP.

The concert, hosted by Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones Show, will stream on YouTube, Facebook and on iHeartRadio's country radio stations. The event is also set to celebrate a teacher with a front porch makeover presented by Lowe's.

The performance comes just months after the group indefinitely postponed its farewell tour, which was set to kick off in June and end in October.

"I've spent most of my adult life on the road and certainly the past 20 years with the Flatts, I've missed out a lot on a lot at home, so it was really nice just for me personally to be here with my family and watch my kids grow and change daily into these wonderful little human beings," Flatts bassist DeMarcus, 39, told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"So it was a blessing for me in a different sort of way," he adds, "because I've missed so much of that, so it was kind of great for me to just exist here with them and be with them as much as I've been able to."

DeMarcus and his wife Allison also recently premiered a new Netflix reality series titled DeMarcus Family Rules.

"We were trepidatious about it at first and it's no small undertaking to have cameras around all the time. I probably needed a little more convincing than Alison did since she always wants to steal all the camera time anyway," Jay joked.