Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney Arrested for DUI Following Crash Near Nashville
The guitarist crashed his car into a "tree line" Thursday morning before being arrested for drunk driving
Joe Don Rooney has been charged with DUI.
On Thursday, the Rascal Flatts guitarist, 45, was arrested and charged with a DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a tree around 4 a.m. that morning near Franklin, Tennessee, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE.
"The driver crashed into a tree line," a sheriff's office spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "[He] was arrested for DUI."
The musician was booked into Williamson County jail Thursday morning before being released on $2,500 bail several hours later.
It's unclear if Rooney suffered injuries. When reached, a rep for the former band had no comment.
Rooney's arrest comes weeks after Rascal Flatts was awarded the Cliffie Stone Icon Award from the Academy of Country Music. Rooney accepted the award alongside former bandmate Jay DeMarcus, though Gary LeVox was absent.
Last year, Rascal Flatts canceled its farewell tour and declared they had no plans to reschedule it "for the foreseeable future." At the awards ceremony last month, DeMarcus declared himself "unemployed" and pitched himself to the industry members in the house.
"I've got a specific skill set. I can sit on a bus for seven to nine hours straight in an empty parking lot. I can shake hands and pose for pictures with up to 80 people a night," he said. "I can play the same 28 songs in a row while remembering all the changes in all the lyrics, remembering where to stand and when I'm supposed to speak, whenever you need me to."