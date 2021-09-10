Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney Arrested for DUI Following Crash Near Nashville

The guitarist crashed his car into a "tree line" Thursday morning before being arrested for drunk driving

Joe Don Rooney has been charged with DUI.

On Thursday, the Rascal Flatts guitarist, 45, was arrested and charged with a DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a tree around 4 a.m. that morning near Franklin, Tennessee, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE.

"The driver crashed into a tree line," a sheriff's office spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "[He] was arrested for DUI."

The musician was booked into Williamson County jail Thursday morning before being released on $2,500 bail several hours later.

It's unclear if Rooney suffered injuries. When reached, a rep for the former band had no comment.

Rooney's arrest comes weeks after Rascal Flatts was awarded the Cliffie Stone Icon Award from the Academy of Country Music. Rooney accepted the award alongside former bandmate Jay DeMarcus, though Gary LeVox was absent.

Last year, Rascal Flatts canceled its farewell tour and declared they had no plans to reschedule it "for the foreseeable future." At the awards ceremony last month, DeMarcus declared himself "unemployed" and pitched himself to the industry members in the house.