Rascal Flatts Cops to Lip-Syncing at ACM Awards

Do the members of Rascal Flatts wish they could rewind their controversial performance at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night?

The band took to social media Monday to defend themselves after fans complained that the group – and, in particular, lead singer Gary LeVox – appeared to lip-sync their new song “Rewind” during the Las Vegas awards show.

“After having performed several shows earlier in the week, Gary lost his voice. So, instead of canceling our commitment to do the show, we made a last minute decision to lip-sync. We’ve never done it before, and we’re obviously not very good at it. We look forward to singing live again in the very near future!” the band said in a message posted on both their Twitter feed and Facebook page.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook post had earned 16,000 likes.

It’s a busy spring for the popular country group, who are set to release their new album, Rewind, on May 13, and are currently on tour to promote it.