Rascal Flatts Announce Final Tour After Two Decades Together: 'We Can't Wait to Celebrate' 

Life is a highway, but Rascal Flatts won’t be on the road for much longer.

During their Tuesday appearance on CBS This Morning, the band — comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney — announced that their 2020 tour will be their last.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” LeVox began. “The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives.”

“What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told, ‘I got married to “Bless the Broken Road,” or, ‘We played “My Wish at my graduation,'” he continued. “‘That “What Hurts the Most is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or. ‘”I'm Movin On helped me get sober’ or even that ‘”Changed' made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.'”

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly,” LeVox added. “I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, beginning on June 11, kicks off in Indianapolis, Indiana this summer and will wrap on Oct. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The trio have an incredible decades-long music legacy. They are now the most awarded country group of the past decade after racking more than 40 wins, including nods at the American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Country Awards.

The farewell tour dates are:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/18 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/5 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Tickets for the upcoming tour will first be available as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. Additional ticket information will soon become available at rascalflatts.com.