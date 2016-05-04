Image zoom The Grovers

Randy Houser and Tatiana Starzynski are married!

The pair wed in an intimate outdoor ceremony at the historic Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee on Wednesday, a rep for Houser confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Houser and Starzynski, who got engaged a year ago, exchanged traditional vows in front of 120 of their closest friends and family and walked down the aisle as husband and wife to Florida Georgia Line‘s new ballad “H.O.L.Y.”

Jokes Houser of the wedding’s Southern elegance theme, “I’m Southern and Tatiana’s elegance. She makes me look good.”

Though the groom, 40, was plenty elegant in his Dolce & Gabbana suit, while his bride, 22, wore a sexy, form-fitting J’Aton Couture gown from her native Australia. Guests sipped on Houser favorite, Moscow mules and dined on Southern style food, including grilled skirt steak and stuffed chicken, served family style.

“Randy and Tatiana are the most laid back people to work with,” says wedding planner Jessica Sloane. “Their main concern is that everybody enjoys themselves.”

So much so, they decided to make an unusual request, says Sloane.

“We’re doing a phone check,” she says. “Like a coat check. It’s part of the greeting upon arrival. Tatiana really wanted people to be present, and people have more fun when they’re not living through their phone’s screen.”

Don’t miss a beat of country music news, photos and videos! Click here to get all this and more in the PEOPLE Country Newsletter.

Houser also made sure to keep it a family affair, having his 4-year-old son West from a previous marriage and dog Hawk serve as ring bearers, with a special escort from groomsmen Tyler Hubbard of FGL. “It’s so special to me to have West there,” Houser tells PEOPLE. “When I see Tatiana and West together, and I see the way they are with each other, it’s just a special thing, the acceptance she’s given me and given West as her stepson.”

“Both of us just love seeing the other one as happy as possible,” says Starzynski. “I’m so incredibly lucky to have found a man that feels like that.”