Randy Houser Engaged to Tatiana Starzynski

The "We Went" singer is preparing to settle down with Australian-born Tatiana Starzynski

Randy Houser has found love.

The “Like a Cowboy” singer, 39, is engaged to Tatiana Starzynski, 21, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The pair met earlier this year through friends: The Australian bride-to-be is the sister-in-law of Houser’s songwriting buddy Dallas Davidson.

The happy news might comes as a surprise to fans, as the couple have kept their relationship low-profile to give his family – specifically son West, 3 – a chance to get to know her.

“It’s obvious to anyone that knows Randy that he’s just radiating happiness in this relationship, and that’s all his friends and family ever wanted for him,” a close friend tells PEOPLE.

The engagement news comes about a year after the “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” musician announced his split from fellow singer-songwriter Jessica Lee Yantz.

The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in 2011.

No word yet on when Houser and Starzynski will tie the knot, but his rep confirms wedding plans are already underway.

