RaeLynn Reflects on Meeting Husband in Church: 'I Wasn't Focusing on Jesus That Day'

RaeLynn's prayers were answered the day she met her husband!

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the country singer — who released her new EP, Baytown, on Friday — opens up about the fateful Sunday she met Josh Davis at church in 2012.

"Obviously I wasn't focusing on Jesus that day — I was praying, like, 'Who is that hottie over there? Hallelujah!' " RaeLynn, 26, cracks of spotting Davis, 29, across the pews.

After their initial meeting, the singer (born Racheal Lynn Woodward) slid into Davis's DMs before they reconnected at a mutual friend's wedding, and they dated off and on until they wed in front of family and famous friends (including her mentor, Blake Shelton, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani) in 2016.

"I'm so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age," says RaeLynn, who was 21 when she married. "I needed a solid person in my life — and he's easy on the eyes."

In the year after they tied the knot, Davis, a former financial advisor, decided to join the Army.

"It's just made us stronger," says RaeLynn. "When he was gone for basic training, I was writing him letters every day. After that 14 weeks [apart], when we saw each other, we cried and we both were like, 'We can now get through anything.' "

Knowing her husband could be deployed at any time, RaeLynn is cherishing every moment in quarantine as they rewatch Friday Night Lights and settle into their new Nashville home with pups Dolly and Cash.

"You think you love somebody when you marry them," she says, "but when you go through s—, it makes you fall in love with that person even more."