RaeLynn already knows what she will be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

At a pre-CMA Awards listening lounge, presented by PEOPLE in partnership with Aflac and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the “Tailgate” singer said that she “cannot wait” until her husband Joshua Davis, who is in the military, comes home for the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“He’s training at the moment, but I get to see him for Thanksgiving,” she said on Sunday at the event at Goo Goo Shop. “I’m counting down the days for next week to spend some time with him.”

Her family has a history of service. “My husband is currently serving. My brother just got out, but he’s been serving for eight years. He’s been in Okinawa, Japan, and my papa served in World War II,” she explained.

RELATED: Happy Veterans Day to Tom Selleck, Adam Driver and More Stars Who Served in the Military

RaeLynn talked about her role as the wife of a military member. “There’s a level of sacrifice that you have to do as a military spouse that the average person might not have to do,” she commented. “You can’t talk to your significant other all the time. There’s the fear of when they do deploy, just not seeing them again or just like that underlying fear of just hoping that they’re okay.”

At the listening lounge, where RaeLynn performed for pediatric cancer patients and their families, the kids enjoyed face painting, making their own candy and ice cream sundaes, dancing and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Get Festival Ready With RaeLynn

RaeLynn Courtesy Aflac

RaeLynn Courtesy Aflac

In October 2017, RaeLynn, who tied the knot with Davis in February 2016, opened up to PEOPLE about how Davis’ time in the military has affected her outlook on her marriage.

“When you have time apart you realize how much you need the person that you’re married to,” she reflected. “I will never take a moment with my husband for granted ever. I will never get upset over petty things because that stuff doesn’t matter — life is too short. That’s the biggest thing I’ve realized: how amazing a relationship we do have.”

RELATED: Inside The Voice Contestant and Rising Country Star RaeLynn’s ‘Bohemian Western’ Music Room

“He’s doing something so honorable, and I’m just so proud of him,” she continued about Davis, who started his basic training in February 2017. “He’s absolutely incredible.”