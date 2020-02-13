Rachel Reinert's 'Some Kind of Angel' Is All About Her New Husband Caleb Crosby – Listen Here

Rachel Reinert is celebrating Valentine’s Day by dedicating a special song to her husband.

The country singer, 30, released her newest track “Some Kind of Angel” on Thursday in honor of her love, Caleb Crosby. The two — who have been together for five years — officially tied the knot in August during an intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

“‘Some Kind of Angel’ is the first song that I had ever written about my now-husband, Caleb,” Reinert tells PEOPLE. “I co-wrote the song long before we were married with Autumn McEntire and my producer Davis Naish. The whole vibe and feeling captures his essence perfectly. He is such a light and has been there for me through some difficult times. I really do look at him as my angel.”

“When you walk in the room, there is a light around you / Bright as the sun, I know everyone sees it too,” Reinert sings of Crosby on her new tune. “Then you look my way, one smile is all that it takes / You don’t even say a word, and the weight of the world fades away.”

Image zoom Rachel Reinert Susan Berry

Image zoom Rachel Reinert Susan Berry

In addition to dropping the heartfelt track, Reinert will be releasing her first-ever solo album Into the Blue this spring. Her upcoming work will give fans an inside look at her journey to self-love over the past few years.

“I’m thrilled about finally getting to release my debut solo album this March,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a really long but transformative journey, and I’m ready for the world to hear me through my music.”

“Each song reflects my experiences over the last four years,” Reinert says. “It’s all about self-discovery, love, healing, and stepping out of the darkness and into the blue.”

Image zoom Rachel Reinert Susan Berry

This isn’t the first time the singer has marked her love with a sweet tribute. In November, she and Crosby celebrated the five-year anniversary of their relationship. Reinert shared a sweet post in honor of their anniversary on her Instagram.

“Today marks 5 years of being together (and now two amazing months of being married🤵🏼👰🏻)…What a beautiful adventure it has been,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I get to go through life with the best person I know, @caleb_crosby ♥️”

The lovebird also marked her second official day of married life with a post on Instagram.

“Yesterday I married my soul mate in front of our parents and siblings,” she wrote in the caption. “It was the best day of my whole life, and I’m excited about our next chapter together as husband and wife.”

