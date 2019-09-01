Country Singer Rachel Reinert Marries Fiancé Caleb Crosby at Tennessee Treehouse

How’s this for “Cool”? Country singer Rachel Reinert is married!

The former Gloriana frontwoman tied the knot with fiancé Caleb Crosby in an intimate ceremony Friday at the Sulfur Ridge luxury treehouse in Bloomington Springs, Tennessee.

The newlyweds, both 30, were married by the groom’s father Steven, a minister, with vows they wrote themselves.

The “Cool” singer walked down the aisle with her dad Scott in a ‘70s-inspired Rue De Seine dress that featured bell sleeves, a train and beading throughout.

“I am really close with my father, so having him give me away means the world to me,” Reinert tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Rachel Reinert and Caleb Crosby Robby Klein

She and Crosby bypassed a traditional reception in favor of a smaller, more intimate gathering in which they cut a Tennessee Waltz Cake from City House Nashville and shared a champagne toast with their 13 guests.

Though the couple invited only immediate family and did not have a bridal party or groomsmen, Reinert did make sure to feature one very special guest: her 5-year-old brother, Garrett, who served as ring bearer.

Reinert says she found the couple’s funky wedding venue on Airbnb, and immediately fell in love upon visiting.

“The property is completely secluded on 19 acres of land, and it has the most perfect tree-lined path with a landing, which is where we had our ceremony,” she says. “Caleb and I also [stayed] at the treehouse on the property leading up to the wedding.”

Image zoom Rachel Reinert and Caleb Crosby Robby Klein

Though the wedding did not have a theme, the singer says she kept decorations “bohemian,” with a color palette of neutrals and creams, whites, and greens, with a pop of blush.

“We just really wanted everything to feel very laid back and romantic,” Reinert tells PEOPLE. “Our incredible Airbnb hosts actually built us a beautiful arbor to get married under, and cut up tons of tree stumps to place mason jar candles on top of, lining the path. They also strung lights between all of the trees.”

Reinert and Crosby, who will celebrate their five-year anniversary in November, were engaged in February in Savannah, Georgia.

“We went out to Tybee Island on Valentine’s Day and took a walk on the beach,” she recalls of the romantic proposal. “It was a super quiet and peaceful day, and absolutely no one else around. We stopped at the jetties to take some photos, and next thing I knew, he was down on one knee.”

The couple first met on a tour bus in 2014, where they “hit it off instantly” after Crosby was hired to play drums for Gloriana.

“We both intuitively knew early in our relationship that we had found ‘the one’ in each other, and that we would get married one day,” Reinert says. “We were just extremely patient and weren’t in any rush to tie the knot. We wanted to give ourselves enough time to really learn/know each other and grow stronger together as a couple.”

The newlyweds will soon jet off on a Mexican honeymoon at the Chable Maroma resort in Riviera Maya.

Reinert, who left Gloriana to pursue a solo career in 2016, released her first post-band track, “Cool,” in July 2018, and her latest single, “All We Have,” in April.