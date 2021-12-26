Queer Eye Taps 'Country Music Queen' Miranda Lambert for Season 6 Track 'Y'all Means All'
Queer Eye's Fab Five is headed to Austin, Texas, with a warm welcome from local Miranda Lambert.
The three-time Grammy Award winner, 38, teamed up with the Netflix show for a new track titled "Y'all Means All," announcing on Twitter that the song will debut Monday in a new trailer for the upcoming season 6, which premieres Dec. 31.
"Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song 'Y'all Means All' will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" Lambert wrote.
The show's Twitter shared the announcement, along with some praise for Lambert. "OMG. We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y'all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31," they wrote. "Come back tomorrow for a tease of it in our Season 6 trailer!"
Bobby Berk, the Fab Five's resident interior design expert, previously teased the upcoming season to PEOPLE after production was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I honestly think it might be our best season yet. The year off was crazy but it did us some good," he said in September.
"Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph … the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think," Berk, 40, added.
Meanwhile, Lambert is giving fans plenty to celebrate this holiday season after releasing a Christmas album entitled Hell of a Holiday with her band Pistol Annies. Lambert previously told PEOPLE about recording the album a full year ahead of its release.
"We got all warm and fuzzy," she said. "I think it helped that we did write a lot of the meat of the record at Christmas time when the tree was up. It was a little easier than writing it all in July."
Lambert and Berk will be joined by Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown when Queer Eye returns Dec. 31 on Netflix.