Queer Eye Taps 'Country Music Queen' Miranda Lambert for Season 6 Track 'Y'all Means All'

Queer Eye's Fab Five is headed to Austin, Texas, with a warm welcome from local Miranda Lambert.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 38, teamed up with the Netflix show for a new track titled "Y'all Means All," announcing on Twitter that the song will debut Monday in a new trailer for the upcoming season 6, which premieres Dec. 31.

"Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song 'Y'all Means All' will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" Lambert wrote.

The show's Twitter shared the announcement, along with some praise for Lambert. "OMG. We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y'all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31," they wrote. "Come back tomorrow for a tease of it in our Season 6 trailer!"

Bobby Berk, the Fab Five's resident interior design expert, previously teased the upcoming season to PEOPLE after production was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I honestly think it might be our best season yet. The year off was crazy but it did us some good," he said in September.

"Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph … the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think," Berk, 40, added.

Meanwhile, Lambert is giving fans plenty to celebrate this holiday season after releasing a Christmas album entitled Hell of a Holiday with her band Pistol Annies. Lambert previously told PEOPLE about recording the album a full year ahead of its release.