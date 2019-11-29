Power Goes Out During Brothers Osborne Halftime Show at the Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving Day Game

The Brothers Osborne celebrated Thanksgiving with a halftime performance at the Chicago Bears game against the Detroit Lions — but their set didn’t go quite as planned.

The country duo — made up of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne — took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan during halftime on Thursday.

However, just as they began to sing their hit single “Stay A Little Longer,” the power to their mics cut out and the lights illuminating the stage turned off, as seen in footage shared by fans online.

“We’ll get it figured out,” one of the singers said from the stage to the crowd that joined the band out on the field, according to Yahoo! News.

“The crowd [is] almost willing this to happen,” said Fox announcer Joe Buck to his fellow sportscaster Troy Aikman, noting boos and gasps from the crowd.

While the apparent outage caused some brief confusion both on stage and from fans in the stands, it was restored several minutes later and the band was able to continue their set without any further hiccups.

“Third time’s the charm,” Buck reportedly joked once the music was finally going.

The audio snafu comes two weeks after the pair gave a rousing performance at the annual Country Music Awards, where they shared the stage with iconic country band Brooks & Dunn.

The two bands played Brooks & Dunn’s 1993 hit “Hard Workin Man” together — a show that came not long after the Brothers Osborne performed Brooks & Dunn’s first No. 1, “Brand New Man” at their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month.

At the CMAs, the Brothers Osborne were nominated for four awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year and Music Video for their song “Burning Man.”

Earlier this year, John shared with PEOPLE that their shows “have been getting crazier in terms of the crowd response.”

“It’s been over the top lately. Every show is now starting to feel like that. They sing every note every night. I feel like we are at that tipping point in terms of our audience,” he said in February of their dedicated fans.

“Since we started touring this year, it just feels like something has changed,” the country star added. “It feels different. We have found our people and our people are finding us.”

“I mean, there were always shows that we had a good response, but there were also shows that we worked up to one singular moment when we would know we had the crowd in our hands,” he went on. “Now, we have crowds that are hollering out songs from our EP, you know?”