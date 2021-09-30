Pistol Annies Announce First Christmas Album Hell of a Holiday

The group, comprised of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, released their last album in 2018

Pistol Annies are back — and getting in the holiday spirit as only they can.

The country trio, comprised of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, announced on Thursday that they'll release their first Christmas album, titled Hell of a Holiday, on Oct. 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y'all! Our first Christmas album will be out Oct 22," the group wrote on social media, adding two heart and one Christmas tree emojis.

The first song off the 13-track record, "Snow Globe," will be released on Thursday at midnight.

The rest of the tracks are as follows: "Hell of a Holiday," "Harlan County Coal," "Come on Christmas Time," "If We Make It Through December," "Make You Blue," "Leanin' on Jesus," "The Only Thing I Wanted," "Believing," "Happy Birthday," "Sleigh Ride," "Joy" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Among those to express excitement over the news was Maren Morris, who wrote in an Instagram comment, "Y'all are gonna make me like Christmas music."

The group had been teasing fans with imminent big news, and wrote on Twitter Wednesday that they were finally close to sharing.

"We've been thinking about…finally sharing the news we've been holding onto for months early tomorrow morning. Whew," they wrote, adding a fire emoji. "We've had a hell of a time holding this one in."

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Recalls 'Special Moment' She Shared with Ex Blake Shelton While Writing 'Over You'

Pistol Annies, whose last album Interstate Gospel came out in 2018, recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a group.

In the years since Interstate Gospel, the trio has been through a lot; Lambert, 37, married Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019, and released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes in May.

Monroe, 35, recently put out an EP of cover songs with Tyler Cain called The Covers, and began undergoing chemotherapy this summer after a blood cancer diagnosis in July.