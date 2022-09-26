From Jon and Elle to Brandi and Brittney: See the Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Pilgrimage 2022

Held Sept 23-25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was back and better than ever this year 

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 07:15 PM
01 of 13

Jon Batiste

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
02 of 13

Brandi Carlile

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
03 of 13

Brittney Spencer

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
04 of 13

Better Than Ezra

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
05 of 13

Elle King

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
06 of 13

Trampled by Turtles

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
07 of 13

Lennon Stella

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
08 of 13

Chris Stapleton

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
09 of 13

Tigirlily

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
10 of 13

Avett Brothers

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
11 of 13

Lake Street Dive

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
12 of 13

Butch Walker

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
13 of 13

Fans in the crowd

2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Donny Evans
Related Articles
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo Kicks Off Her Tour in Florida, Plus Elisabeth Moss, Diplo, Grace Jones and More
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Gets Dressy in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sherri Shepherd and More
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
Anne Hathaway attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado
Anne Hathaway Goes West, Plus Cate Blanchett, Brandi Carlile and More
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cool in Venice, Plus Erykah Badu, Sigourney Weaver, Timothée Chalamet and More
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Anderson .Paak
Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters', Mila & Ashton and More