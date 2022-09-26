Entertainment Music Country From Jon and Elle to Brandi and Brittney: See the Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Pilgrimage 2022 Held Sept 23-25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was back and better than ever this year By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 07:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Jon Batiste Donny Evans 02 of 13 Brandi Carlile Donny Evans 03 of 13 Brittney Spencer Donny Evans 04 of 13 Better Than Ezra Donny Evans 05 of 13 Elle King Donny Evans 06 of 13 Trampled by Turtles Donny Evans 07 of 13 Lennon Stella Donny Evans 08 of 13 Chris Stapleton Donny Evans 09 of 13 Tigirlily Donny Evans 10 of 13 Avett Brothers Donny Evans 11 of 13 Lake Street Dive Donny Evans 12 of 13 Butch Walker Donny Evans 13 of 13 Fans in the crowd Donny Evans