Join PEOPLE Live on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

What better way to kick off country’s biggest night than with PEOPLE?

PeopleTV will be streaming live from the red carpet at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The pre-show will be hosted by PEOPLE Executive Editor Cynthia Sanz and PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke and will feature plenty of fashion and red carpet interviews from your favorite country stars.

Watch the pre-show above or tune in on the PeopleTV app, which is available on your favorite streaming devices,

As for the show itself, for the 11th time in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will cohost the big event. Throughout the years, the pair have had some unforgettable moments, including a 2008 comedic parody entitled, “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Kanye,” or the 2011 “Tim and Faith Have Barbies” sketch.

However, one of their most memorable moments was when Paisley took the stage to reveal the sex of a then five-months-pregnant Underwood’s baby. “I’m so happy! I know something y’all don’t know!” he announced before telling the crowd she’d be having a boy.

Since Underwood is pregnant again this year, one can only imagine what Paisley has up his sleeve during their comedic sketches.

This year’s ceremony also promises to be full of star-studded performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Keith Urban and, of course, Underwood herself.

Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne joined the lineup, alongside Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Garth Brooks, Lauren Alaina, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, Luke Combs, Midland and Brett Young.

The Pistol Annies will also be uniting on the stage for the first time since their surprise concert announcing new music, and Miranda Lambert will perform without her girl group alongside Jason Aldean for their hit duet “Drowns the Whiskey.”

The show will also feature “special appearances” from Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell.

As for the nominees, Stapleton leads the pack with five nods, including entertainer of the year, single of the year and record of the year following the release of his album, From A Room: Volume 2.

Aldean and Urban each earned three nominations, with both stars competing against Stapleton for entertainer of the year.

Meanwhile, Underwood, garnered two nods, including female vocalist of the year.

See the full list of nominations here.

This year’s CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live on ABC.