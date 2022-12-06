Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'

Man! Shania Twain is feeling like an icon.

At Tuesday 2022 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer received the music icon award.

"Oh my gosh, this is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming? Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact," she said in accepting her award from presenter Billy Porter. "I don't know if that's the right thing to say, but it's always my wish to inspire people with my music.

"I always miss my mother at these moments my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother's space. But you're here with me, you're celebrating, we're celebrating together, and you've made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I'll always be grateful for that."

"From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism," she continued. "This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that."

Twain, 57, also hit the stage at the award show to perform a medley of her greatest hits — including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming," which is set to be featured on her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named 'Music Icon,'" Twain said in a statement ahead of the award show. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

Twain announced Queen of Me, her sixth studio album in October. In addition, the queen of country pop will embark on a 49-date world tour.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me - the new album and tour," the "You're Still the One" singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air live on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET with host Kenan Thompson.