Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'

Twain will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3

By
Published on December 6, 2022 10:09 PM
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Man! Shania Twain is feeling like an icon.

At Tuesday 2022 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer received the music icon award.

"Oh my gosh, this is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming? Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact," she said in accepting her award from presenter Billy Porter. "I don't know if that's the right thing to say, but it's always my wish to inspire people with my music.

"I always miss my mother at these moments my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother's space. But you're here with me, you're celebrating, we're celebrating together, and you've made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I'll always be grateful for that."

"From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism," she continued. "This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that."

Twain, 57, also hit the stage at the award show to perform a medley of her greatest hits — including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming," which is set to be featured on her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named 'Music Icon,'" Twain said in a statement ahead of the award show. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

Twain announced Queen of Me, her sixth studio album in October. In addition, the queen of country pop will embark on a 49-date world tour.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me - the new album and tour," the "You're Still the One" singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her 1999 Grammys Gown: 'I Am So Blown Away'

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air live on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET with host Kenan Thompson.

Related Articles
Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain
Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards — Abs and All!
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: View of the stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
shania twain
Shania Twain Thanks Fans for 'Crazy' Success of 'Come On Over' to Celebrate Album's 25th Anniversary
Lionel Richie accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Wins AMA Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs as Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Sing Tribute
Lindsay Ell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Lindsay Ell Is on a Shania High After Getting Tapped for Twain's World Tour: 'It's So Surreal'
Shania Twain attends the opening ceremony of the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 24, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2020 takes place from September 24 until October 3
Shania Twain Says She Could Become Unable to Sing Again If Throat Surgery Results Don't 'Hold Up'
Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'
Miranda Lambert poses for photos on a press line before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Proud' to Receive 4 Grammy Nominations: 'It Blows Me Away'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian
Inductee Lionel Richie performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress to ACM Honors