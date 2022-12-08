Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Ryan Reynolds is flattered to be the focus of Shania Twain's hit song, "That Don't Impress Me Much."

"I can't think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much," he quipped on Twitter. "Thank you for an amazing night @ShaniaTwain," the Spirited star added with a heart emoji in response to the superstar's sassy name swap in her song at the People's Choice Awards.

"Sorry not sorry @VancityReynolds," Twain, 57, tweeted at Reynolds, 46, with a clip to her now-viral performance from Tuesday.

"Ok, so you're Ryan Reynolds," she had teased on stage (the original 1997 lyric is Brad Pitt) before continuing with the catchy chorus. "That don't impress me much," she sang with her Southern twang as the camera panned to Reynolds. "So you have the looks, but have you got the touch?"

When Reynolds became the subject of Twain's focus, the Deadpool actor broke out in laughter and can be seen mouthing, "Oh my God, me?" while pointing to himself during the fun PCA moment. That night, the marketing executive won the 2022 Icon Award, joking that he "finally tested positive for icon," then went on to credit his wife Blake Lively for giving him "strength" after his playful boost from Twain.

Amy Sussman/Getty

In September, PCA's 2022 Music Icon debuted the "Waking Up Dreaming" music video — an '80s-inspired blast from the past that brings to mind the hair metal fashion of the decade. In the clip, Twain rocks teased hair, elaborate makeup and multiple outfit changes (complete with plenty of sequins, of course) as she preps backstage, chats with friends and ultimately performs.

Alongside the single and video release, Twain announced she's now signed to Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. "I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said in a press statement. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."

Twain's sixth studio album, Queen of Me, will be released on Feb. 3, 2023.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power," Twain wrote on Instagram about the album, also announcing a 2023 tour.