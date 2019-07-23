The untold true story of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn’s friendship will soon hit the small screen.

A new biopic titled Patsy & Loretta, which is set to premiere on Lifetime in the fall, follows the two country legends as they help each other make their marks on the industry — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

In the clip, which stars former Smash actress Megan Hilty as Cline and Broadway star Jessie Mueller as Lynn, the pair start to form a friendship when Lynn visits Cline in the hospital after a near-fatal car crash in 1961.

While in the hospital room, Lynn asks Cline in the clip if she’s “angry” that she sang one of her songs on stage. In response, Cline says, “Not at all. I thought it was real sweet.”

The film’s events mirror real life. The two met when Cline was already one of the biggest stars in country music and Lynn was just a coal miner’s daughter with little to her name but a $17 guitar.

Instead of seeing her as competition, Cline took Lynn under her wing and helped her make it in Nashville. They soon became close friends, bonding over marital troubles and being women in a male-dominated business, and even went on tour together.

Image zoom Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty as Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline in Patsy & Loretta YouTube

In 1963, the country music community took a hit when Cline died in a plane crash at the age of 30. Despite the devastating loss of her friend, Lynn continued to play music and went on to win four Grammy Awards, including the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

According to the film’s press release, Lynn, now 87 — who recently clapped back at tabloid reports that she’s on her deathbed and promised fans she’s “gonna raise hell” in June — remains grateful to Cline to this day for her mentorship, friendship and for being the trailblazer that paved the way for her career.

The film was shot on location in Nashville and was co-produced by Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, and Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell.

Executive produced by Neil Meron and directed by Callie Khouri, Patsy & Loretta premieres this fall on Lifetime.