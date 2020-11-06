"I'm excited to have someone to share music, family and ultimately, life with," said Chamryk, who had Taylor Lautner as a guest at her Bachelorette celebration

Parmalee's Scott Thomas and Lexia Chamryk Are Married! See All the Sweet Photos

Mazel tov!

Parmalee drummer Scott Thomas tied the knot with concert promoter Lexia Chamryk on Oct. 12 at an intimate — and spontaneous! — Las Vegas ceremony, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Chamryk, 29, and Thomas, 47, tell PEOPLE that they always wanted a "minimal" celebration so they chose to get married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with friends Cam Catron and Melody Murphy in attendance as witnesses.

"Scott and I were unsure how we felt about the ceremonial aspects of a traditional marriage, so we decided to pay homage to our showbiz heros and roll up to the Vegas chapel that shared a parking lot with the chapel in which my parents tied the knot 22 years ago," says Chamryk, who works as a concert promoter. "It was the perfect tribute to them and the spontaneity we both share."

"We always knew the ceremony would be minimal and thrown together in an 'everyone feels comfortable to let their hair down' way. However, we didn't plan for this low-key," Chamryk adds. "When COVID hit, it was the perfect excuse to do it exactly how we wanted to — our own way."

The two exchanged speeches along with a celebratory shot of Don Julio tequila. The night was a mix of "highbrow and lowbrow" celebrations and the couple — and their handful of guests — drank martinis and ate pizza at Vegas casinos.

Chamryk's first wedding outfit came together after she met a seamstress in a casino restroom the morning before their big day. The woman she met hemmed her white jumpsuit so she "wouldn't trip down the aisle." Meanwhile, Thomas rocked a "traditional rockstar drummer tux," a button-down, black jeans and chucks.

"The afterparty called for a leather number that got delivered to our hotel room two hours prior to saying ‘I do,'" Chamryk says.

As for what made this the right time to get married? "No time like the present, which really became apparent in these turbulent times," the couple says.

"We both are in the music industry so we decided to take advantage of the unexpected time off and cement our devotion to one another," they add.

The two met while working together in Nashville when Chamryk was a part of his band's promotional and management team. They started dating a little over a year ago.

"We both have strong career goals but are really committed to not letting emotions cloud business," Chamryk says. "While an unexpected love story developed through harder and longer hours together, as things got more serious, we have practiced a lot of respect and communication that doesn’t allow for things to get messy."

As for bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, Chamryk joined some friends — including Taylor Lautner and his girlfriend Tay Dome — as they wined and dined at the vineyards of Paso Robles.

Scott got in touch with his country roots and went hunting "with the boys," including his brother and bandmate Matt Thomas in Kentucky.

"Lots of plans to continue our lifestyle of spontaneous travel once the world opens back up," they say about their honeymoon preparations. "Whether it’s hunting on the farm in Kentucky or watching shows backstage at festivals, we always feed our love of music, outdoors and exploration."

The couple hope to host a bigger celebration after the pandemic ends and also go on a honeymoon.

"I'm excited to have someone to share music, family and ultimately, life with," Chamryk says.