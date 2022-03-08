Parker McCollum, who won new male artist of the year at the 2022 ACMs, will marry fiancée Hallie Ray Light later this month

Parker McCollum Reveals He Won't Be Performing at His Own Wedding — But Would Love for John Mayer To

It's already been a "Hell of a Year" for ACM Award winner Parker McCollum, but things are about to get even more exciting for the rising country star.

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu at Monday's ACM Awards in Las Vegas, McCollum, 29, shared details of his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hallie Ray Light, 25, which is set to take place in his native Texas at the end of the month.

"I already won with her, so the award's just a bonus," he said. "We're very excited, getting very close… It's a good thing to feel like I got that part of my life right. That's a big thing, so I'm excited."

Although he's made his career singing and writing songs, McCollum said he'll save performances for things like the ACM Awards, where he sang "Pretty Heart" on Monday night following his win for best new male artist.

"I told her dad, he didn't want to pay that much, so I won't be singing at the wedding," he joked. "That's my day off! You want me to work on my day off? No, I'm kidding. I don't think I'll be singing. I'll just enjoy—it's all about her anyway, it's her day. So I'm just grateful that she's choosing to spend it with me."

If he had his pick of performers though, McCollum revealed he'd recruit George Strait or John Mayer to play his big day.

"And I can't afford either of them, so they won't be there," he joked to Oduolowu.

Light was by the singer's side on Monday night, months after he popped the question in July.

McCollum told PEOPLE in August that he and Light broke up "for some goofy reason" at the end of 2020, but eventually worked things out after he realized during his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2021 that life just wasn't right without her.

"I walked off stage that night and I was like, 'I don't ever want to anything like this again without her here,'" he recalled.

Of finally proposing, the "To Be Loved By You" singer said he "couldn't wait" to ask Light to marry him.

"There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn't overthink one thing," he said. "I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."