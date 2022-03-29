Parker McCollum Marries Hallie Ray Light: See Their Rings

The rising country star and his new bride got engaged in July 2021

Parker McCollum is a married man!

The rising country star tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Hallie Ray Light on Monday, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, the "To Be Loved by You" singer showed off the newlyweds' rings on his Instagram Story after officially introducing "The McCollums."

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum's rings | Credit: Parker McCollum Instagram Story

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light | Credit: Parker McCollum Instagram Story

The couple got engaged in July 2021, and following his engagement, the "Pretty Heart" musician spoke to PEOPLE about the big moment.

"I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me," McCollum, 29, recalled of proposing to Light, 25. "There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."

At the time, McCollum also told PEOPLE that he and Light broke up "for some goofy reason" at the end of 2020, but eventually worked things out after he realized during his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2021 that life just wasn't right without her.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Light shared on Instagram that she said, "Yes to the dress."

"can't wait for @parkermccollum to see it on the big day 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, McCollum spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu at the ACM Awards and shared details about the occasion.

"I already won with her, so the award's just a bonus," he said. "We're very excited, getting very close… It's a good thing to feel like I got that part of my life right. That's a big thing, so I'm excited."

The ACM new male artist of the year winner also said he wouldn't be performing at their wedding.

"I told her dad, he didn't want to pay that much, so I won't be singing at the wedding," he joked. "That's my day off! You want me to work on my day off? No, I'm kidding. I don't think I'll be singing. I'll just enjoy — it's all about her anyway, it's her day. So I'm just grateful that she's choosing to spend it with me."

ACMs Rehearsals Parker McCollum | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

If he had his pick of performers though, McCollum revealed he'd recruit George Strait or John Mayer to play his big day.