Orville Peck 'Refused' to Give Up Despite People 'Laughing in My Face' for Being Openly Gay Artist (Exclusive)

The "Dead of Night" singer serves as a talent scout on the Apple TV+ singing competition My Kind of Country

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 03:50 PM
My Kind of Country, Orville Peck
Orville Peck. Photo: Apple TV+

Orville Peck is opening up about his long road to music stardom — and how he's helping the next generation of country artists.

The "Dead of Night" singer, 35, and fellow country singers Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton appear as talent scouts on the AppleTV+ competition My Kind of Country, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves. On the show, the trio search the globe for (and mentor) rising country talent who offer a new perspective in the genre.

Ahead of the show's final episodes dropping on Friday, Peck spoke to PEOPLE about championing new talent, collaborating with icon Shania Twain and the challenges he's faced as an openly gay artist in a traditionally conservative genre.

Orville Peck
Orville Peck. Rick Kern/Getty

What drew you to the show?

They were looking for perspectives that aren't typically found in country, which felt in line with what I'm trying to do within the genre. And they were going to search worldwide and I would be involved in that search and be able to look for what I wanted to see as a new country star, so that excited me, of course, because it's what I've been doing within my own career, is trying to bring different perspectives and representation into country music.

What advice were you able to give the artists you worked with that you wish you'd gotten when you were coming up?

Mickey and Jimmy and I all talked about this amongst ourselves a lot during this filming because I think we started to realize in seeing these artists and getting to know them and hearing about their fears and the things that hold them back or make them feel like they don't fit in — it reminded us when we had felt that way within our respective careers.

I think the thing that was missing for all three of us was just that encouragement; just having a mentor or someone that had done what we were trying to do before us and could say, "Look, go this way, do this." We didn't have that. We had to really blaze our own trails. And as rewarding as that was — because I wouldn't change anything about it — it would've been nice and helpful. And I think that is what drew all three of us to this project and why we were so genuinely invested in these artists and passionate about these artists. Because we could see a piece of ourselves in each of them, and we wanted it to be easier for them than it was for us.

Orville Peck
Mickey Guyton, Orville Peck & Jimmie Allen. Rick Kern/Getty

What do you hope people take away from the show?

I hope that people who maybe felt like either country music wasn't for them because of who they are or, if they like country music but they didn't think that they had a place in it as a fan or an artist themselves, I hope those people can take away that they are very much welcome in country music and they should absolutely be thriving in it and making space for themselves within it. And I think people who maybe thought that on the other side of things, country music is supposed to just be about one thing and maybe they were a bit closed-minded about other people within country, I hope this opens up some minds and some eyes and some ears that country music should be for everybody and is for everybody. It always has been for everybody.

How was it breaking into country as an out queer artist?

It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work. I've met very discouraging moments in my career. But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can't do something, it makes me want to do it even more.

Orville Peck
Orville Peck. Cindy Ord/Getty

What's up with your signature fringe mask?

The misconception is that it's a character or I'm cultivating some persona or whatever. But I grew up loving country where there was an intersection between theatricality and very honest songwriting. Dolly's a perfect example — the big wigs, the crazy outfits, but it's her. For me, I was obsessed with the Lone Ranger, cowboys hiding their face, so that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to mix really vulnerable personal music, which is what I write, with this theatricality and performance.

You worked with Shania Twain on your 2020 single "Legends Never Die." What did that collab mean to you?

She's meant so much to me. I was a 14-year-old kid in South Africa listening to Shania Twain in my bedroom. She's a gay icon. She's a fashion icon. She's always been an ally. And meeting her, the most beautiful thing about her is that she's the most down-to-earth, lovely, chill person. My first experience really spending time with her was on her ranch in Las Vegas, and she was literally running her horses in the mud and just wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and we were having burritos out on the deck and just talking about horses and life and music. She's a very strong person, but she is very, very sweet and open and also a very defiant trailblazer in her own way as well. When she first came to Nashville, she had a lot of issues about her acceptance in country music. They didn't like how she dressed. They didn't like what she was singing about. And she refused to be anything except this strong woman who wasn't going to be subservient to men. And look at her now. She's a global icon.

Related Articles
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson's Iconic Tune 'Night Life' (Exclusive)
Ian Munsick
Ian Munsick Talks New Album 'White Buffalo' : 'This Is the Most Me My Music Has Ever Been' (Exclusive)
My Kind of Country, Micaela Kleinsmith
Apple TV+'s 'My Kind of Country' Crowns First Winner: 'I Still Haven't Processed It' (Exclusive)
Flat River Band
Flat River Band Releases New Single 'Wings of a White Dove' Inspired in Part by Naomi Judd (Exclusive)
Jason Isbell Exclusive Documentary Clip
Jason Isbell Reflects on How Pandemic Changed His Daily Life in New Documentary Clip (Exclusive)
Anna Rose. Created with RNI Films app. Preset 'None'. Photo by Shervin Lainez
Anna Rose on Her Famous Father, Upcoming Album and Latest Release 'Alameda': 'It Made Me Brave' (Exclusive)
Lauren Weintraub’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
Lauren Weintraub Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin, Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin and More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit Concert
Chase Stokes, kelsea ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Schafer
Country Date Night at Broadway's 'Shucked' — Kelsea & Chase, Kacey & Cole and More Couples!
Kelsea Ballerini Praises 'Inclusivity' as Drag Queens Say CMT Awards Performance Was 'Total Liberation'
Kelsea Ballerini Praises 'Inclusivity' as Drag Queens Say CMT Awards Performance Was 'Total Liberation'
Nikki Lane - "Denim & Diamonds" [Official Music Video]
Nikki Lane Releases 'DIY' Music Video About 'Female Empowerment' for Song 'Denim and Diamonds' (Exclusive)
Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill, and Patty Loveless at the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on April 3rd, 2023 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Songwriter Bob McDill to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame
Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion appear onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Says She Loves Megan Thee Stallion and Wants to Collaborate: 'She Is a Great Talent'
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 -- Pictured: JB Somers
JB Somers Reflects on the Loss of His Sister and What He Believes She'd Think of His 'Voice' Run (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Jokes a Tequila Shot Calmed Her Down for Big Night at 2023 CMT Awards (Exclusive)
CMT Winners portraits
Winners' Photos from the 2023 CMT Awards