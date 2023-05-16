Entertainment Music Country Meet the Opry NextStage Class of 2023! Jelly Roll MCs for Sold-Out Texas Crowd: Photos (Exclusive) Officially introducing the new class, The Grand Ole Opry and Opry NextStage hosted Wednesday's event at Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas. With Jelly Roll serving as master of ceremonies, Opry NextStage artists and alum alike appeared at the show. By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 03:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 Chapel Hart Catherine Powell 02 of 12 Jelly Roll Catherine Powell 03 of 12 Priscilla Block Catherine Powell 04 of 12 ERNEST Catherine Powell 05 of 12 Kameron Marlowe Catherine Powell 06 of 12 Megan Moroney Catherine Powell 07 of 12 Nate Smith Catherine Powell 08 of 12 Jackson Dean Catherine Powell 09 of 12 Ashley Cooke Catherine Powell 10 of 12 Ian Munsick Catherine Powell 11 of 12 Restless Road Catherine Powell 12 of 12 Corey Kent Catherine Powell