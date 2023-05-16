Meet the Opry NextStage Class of 2023! Jelly Roll MCs for Sold-Out Texas Crowd: Photos (Exclusive)

Officially introducing the new class, The Grand Ole Opry and Opry NextStage hosted Wednesday's event at Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas. With Jelly Roll serving as master of ceremonies, Opry NextStage artists and alum alike appeared at the show.

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 03:20 PM
01 of 12

Chapel Hart

Chapel Hart Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
02 of 12

Jelly Roll

Jellyroll Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
03 of 12

Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
04 of 12

ERNEST

ERNEST Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
05 of 12

Kameron Marlowe

Kameron Marlowe
Catherine Powell
06 of 12

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
07 of 12

Nate Smith

Nate Smith Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
08 of 12

Jackson Dean

Jackson Dean Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
09 of 12

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
10 of 12

Ian Munsick

Ian Munsick Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
11 of 12

Restless Road

Restless Road Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
12 of 12

Corey Kent

Corey Kent Opry NextStage
Catherine Powell
Related Articles
Tenille Townes on Reuniting with Shania Twain
Tenille Townes on Reuniting with Shania Twain on Tour After Singing with Her at Age 9: 'So Surreal' (Exclusive)
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Lainey Wilson attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Lainey Wilson Says She's Been 'Preparing' for Music Stardom Since Age 9: There Was No 'Plan B' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309dx) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Cole Swindell 'Could Not Be Happier' About Engagement: 'Still Gettin' Used to' Saying Fiancée (Exclusive)
Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Luke Combs Teaches Ed Sheeran How to Shotgun a Beer for the First Time: 'Cheers, Mate!'
reba mcentire
Reba McEntire Will Bring 'Razzle Dazzle' to Beat Gwen Stefani, Fill Blake Shelton's 'Big Boots' on 'The Voice'
reba mcentire
Reba McEntire to Join 'The Voice' as New Coach Following Blake Shelton's Exit After 23 Seasons
Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold
Who Is Lauren Alaina's Fiancé? All About Cam Arnold
Maren Morris Pokes Fun at 'Recently Unemployed' Tucker Carlson During GLAAD Awards Speech
Maren Morris Pokes Fun at 'Recently Unemployed' Tucker Carlson During GLAAD Awards Speech
keith urban
Keith Urban Is Returning to 'American Idol' as a Guest Mentor: 'Headed Back'
Willie Nelson 90, Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Willie Nelson 90, Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl on April 30, 2023.Bowl on April 30, 2023.
Willie Nelson 'Never Thought' He'd Get to Age 90 — but Says the Milestone 'Ain't Nothing' (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her 'Dream Come True' at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Blake Shelton poses at his Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Blake Shelton Says Marrying Gwen Stefani Is' Greatest Thing' That's Happened to Him at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean
Morgan Wallen Misses ACM Awards Due to Vocal Injury as Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean Cover His Commitments
The Dryes
The Dryes Sing of Unanswered Prayers and Unconditional Love on New Single 'Mama's Do' (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Suspended by His Label and Agency Following Former Manager's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Filed for Divorce Weeks Before Sexual Assault Lawsuit