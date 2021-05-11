Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Suffers Broken Rib and Collapsed Lung After Fall from Ladder

"He is in pain but on the mend," a rep for Old Dominion told PEOPLE, after frontman Matthew Ramsey revealed on Instagram that he fell while changing a lightbulb

Matthew Ramsey has proven in the past that a broken bone won't keep him from performing.

The Old Dominion frontman, 43, revealed Monday that he suffered a broken rib and collapsed lung when he fell off a ladder while swapping out a lightbulb. "How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

"Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one,'" he continued. "Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y'all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m"

A rep for the band confirmed to PEOPLE that Ramsey is recovering at home after his fall. "He is in pain but on the mend," the rep wrote in an email.

Ramsey previously had to undergo surgery to repair tears in his leg ahead of Old Dominion's Make It Sweet tour in 2019, their first as headliners. "The timing of it all was not ideal," he told PEOPLE at the time, when they had to postpone three of their shows that February.

"I have been playing with a considerable amount of pain for a while now and I just couldn't put it off any longer," Ramsey added. "It was time to get it taken care of."

Luckily, that tour was saved by Dave Grohl, who let Ramsey borrow the custom light-up throne he had made after breaking his own leg on tour in 2015. "So many jokes were thrown around about using Dave Grohl's throne, finally we just decided to ask and see what happened," Ramsey told PEOPLE.

"I'm sure Dave didn't know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it," he continued. "But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it's allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that."

Old Dominion is currently touring with their self-titled third album, after winning the group of the year award last month at the ACM Awards for the fourth consecutive year. Their upcoming shows in Nashville and Atlanta have been postponed, but others kick off later this month.

Ramsey previously told PEOPLE how the band was holding up amid the COVID pandemic, while missing their fans. "It's brutal man," he said in September.