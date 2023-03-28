Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows After Matthew Ramsey Fractures His Pelvis in ATV Accident

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey called the news "disappointing," but said his injuries would "heal just fine"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 28, 2023 12:45 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 26: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ryman Auditorium on August 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)
Matthew Ramsey. Photo: John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty for ACM

Old Dominion is temporarily hitting the brakes on its No Bad Vibes tour as frontman Matthew Ramsey heals from an unexpected injury.

The "Memory Lane" singer, 45, fractured his pelvis in three places in an ATV accident, he tells PEOPLE exclusively. Though Ramsey says expects to "heal just fine," he will need to take time to mend.

"Well friends – I'm afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while," he says. "I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!"

He continues: "I promise we'll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. – m"

The injury means that Old Dominion's three performances this weekend at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Florida have been pushed to next year.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Grohl Gifts Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey His Concert Throne

Friday night's show will now take place on March 22, 2024, Saturday's show will be held on March 23, 2024 and Sunday's show will be on March 24, 2024. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the new dates. For those unable to make the 2024 shows, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase for the next 30 days. Old Dominion will pick things up again on April 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

This isn't the first time that Ramsey has been sidelined by injury. In May 2021, the country star broke a rib and suffered a collapsed lung after he fell off a ladder while swapping out a lightbulb.

He later updated fans on his condition from his hospital bed, sharing a selfie in which he gave the camera a thumbs up.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he joked on Instagram at the time. "Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one.' Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y'all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m"

Ramsey was also forced to postpone three Old Dominion shows in 2019 after a fall on stage the year before required him to undergo surgery to repair tears in his leg.

"The timing of it all was not ideal," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I have been playing with a considerable amount of pain for a while now and I just couldn't put it off any longer. It was time to get it taken care of."

2022 CMT Music Awards – Arrivals
Old Dominion. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

The "One Man Band" singer later returned to the stage with crutches — and a custom, light-up "throne" that he borrowed from rocker Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman used the special chair in 2015 after breaking his own leg, and also loaned it to Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose in 2016 after he broke his foot.

"So many jokes were thrown around about using Dave Grohl's throne, finally we just decided to ask and see what happened," Ramsey told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm sure Dave didn't know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it. But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it's allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that."

Related Articles
Old Dominion
Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Suffers Broken Rib and Collapsed Lung After Fall from Ladder
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Reveals How Devastating Car Crash Forced Her Mom to Have Abortion
Florida Congressman Says He Fractured Pelvis, Punctured Lung in 25-Foot Ladder Fall
Florida Rep. Greg Steube Fractured Pelvis and Punctured Lung in 'Serious' Ladder Fall
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'
Josh Owens, Moonshiners
'Moonshiners' Star Josh Owens Injured During Daytona Motorcycle Race: 'He Isn't Out of the Woods Yet'
Blink 182
Blink-182 Postpones First-Ever Latin American Tour Dates Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury
Florida Rep. Who Fell Off Ladder Invites the Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Travis Barker Says It was a 'Hard Decision' to get Finger Surgery
Travis Barker Says It Was a 'Hard Decision' to Get Finger Surgery: 'Can Keep Doing What I Love'
Dave Grohl family arrivals
Dave Grohl Brings His Wife and Three Daughters to the Grammys 2023
Jay Leno, Kelly Clarkson Show
Jay Leno Jokes About His 'Brand New Face' After Burn Accident: 'It's Unbelievable'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week
Dave Miln https://www.gofundme.com/f/milk-family-love-and-support-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ&fbclid=IwAR3XveqJa8exgXneP8nv1iDTR4lzTWGkmlNiMb7Yf2s6o31-kK5tbTln27g
Father Loses Both Legs After He Throws Body Across Family to Save Them in Snow Blower Accident
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (L) and Jordyn Blum attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Dave Grohl's Wife? All About Jordyn Blum
Kristin Chenoweth publicity
Kristin Chenoweth Says Hair Extensions Saved Her Life When Lighting Equipment Fell on Her Head in 2012