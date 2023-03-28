Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows After Matthew Ramsey Fractures His Pelvis in ATV Accident

Old Dominion is temporarily hitting the brakes on its No Bad Vibes tour as frontman Matthew Ramsey heals from an unexpected injury.

The "Memory Lane" singer, 45, fractured his pelvis in three places in an ATV accident, he tells PEOPLE exclusively. Though Ramsey says expects to "heal just fine," he will need to take time to mend.

"Well friends – I'm afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while," he says. "I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!"

He continues: "I promise we'll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. – m"

The injury means that Old Dominion's three performances this weekend at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Florida have been pushed to next year.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Grohl Gifts Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey His Concert Throne

Friday night's show will now take place on March 22, 2024, Saturday's show will be held on March 23, 2024 and Sunday's show will be on March 24, 2024. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the new dates. For those unable to make the 2024 shows, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase for the next 30 days. Old Dominion will pick things up again on April 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

This isn't the first time that Ramsey has been sidelined by injury. In May 2021, the country star broke a rib and suffered a collapsed lung after he fell off a ladder while swapping out a lightbulb.

He later updated fans on his condition from his hospital bed, sharing a selfie in which he gave the camera a thumbs up.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he joked on Instagram at the time. "Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one.' Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y'all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m"

Ramsey was also forced to postpone three Old Dominion shows in 2019 after a fall on stage the year before required him to undergo surgery to repair tears in his leg.

"The timing of it all was not ideal," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I have been playing with a considerable amount of pain for a while now and I just couldn't put it off any longer. It was time to get it taken care of."

Old Dominion. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

The "One Man Band" singer later returned to the stage with crutches — and a custom, light-up "throne" that he borrowed from rocker Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman used the special chair in 2015 after breaking his own leg, and also loaned it to Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose in 2016 after he broke his foot.

"So many jokes were thrown around about using Dave Grohl's throne, finally we just decided to ask and see what happened," Ramsey told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm sure Dave didn't know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it. But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it's allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that."