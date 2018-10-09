Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Says His Daughters Keep Him Grounded Amid Busy Career

Life is pretty sweet these days for Old Dominion.

The band just dropped the music video for their new single “Make It Sweet” and are hard at work finishing up their third studio album.

“We try to really pay attention to our lives, and the great thing is we write really well together and spend so much time together,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey, 40, tells PEOPLE about his bandmates Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi. “I can write about their lives and they can write about my life. We can put it all into one song and make one story.”

The musicians are currently on tour but spent a few days in September shooting their new music video in Malibu.

“Our music in general seems to have this California vibe about it,” says Ramsey about the inspiration. “This song, there’s a line in there that talks about Santa Ana winds. We just felt like we wanted this video to be epic in some way. “Malibu is just so beautiful and felt like it fit the vibe of the song. We wanted that golden feel.”

A dad to two daughters, Ramsey says his family — including wife Sara — help keep him grounded.

“There’s a lot of FaceTiming,” he says about being on the road and away from his loved ones. “This is a particularly long run that we’re on right now. We’re gone for about two weeks, then home for a few days, then back on the road.”

When he is back home in Nashville, the singer settles back into dad mode. “I get to come home and drop the kids off at school and stuff like that,” he says. “It’s quite a switch! You get off the stage and it’s like ‘Ahh,’ and then you come home and you’re like, ‘I gotta take out the trash.”

Adds Ramsey: “It absolutely keeps you grounded.”

