Old Dominion Singer Matthew Ramsey's Guilty Pleasure Is Billy Ray Cyrus & Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Old Dominion band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi are opening up about everything from their latest single to their celebrity crushes.

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now, the bandmates revealed they wrote and recorded “Make It Sweet” in just one day, and they all agreed that that’s what made the hit so special.

Rosen explained, “We’ve never done anything like that before, but we just booked studio time and we were like, ‘Let’s not go in with any songs in mind. Let’s try to write one from scratch and record it.’ So, what you hear on the radio is what we wrote that day and what we recorded that day.”

RELATED VIDEO: Old Dominion Think Billy Ray Cyrus Was the ‘Perfect Pairing’ for ‘Old Town Road’

Tursi, 39, added that because they only had each other and their own instruments in the studio, “It felt very pure to our band.”

Ramsey, 41, agreed, “This was just pure from the get-go, all of us sitting in a room together, playing as a band with no preconceived notion of what it should be.”

Image zoom Old Dominion Robby Klein

RELATED ARTICLE: Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Says His Daughters Keep Him Grounded Amid Busy Career

The lead vocalist also opened up about his strong emotional connection with the song “Some People Do” — which he co-wrote with Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally and Thomas Rhett — and why it was important for him to communicate the message that people can change.

“It’s a very personal song for me,” he confessed. “For me, that song was very therapeutic to get out of my system and to feel like I needed to make some changes, and there’s a long list of people I’ve hurt, I’m sure, but you just want to get to those people and say, ‘I can be a better person.’ I think a lot of people can identify with that, whether it be through personal decisions or alcoholism or whatever. I think it’s an important message.”

The band members also answered some rapid-fire questions in the “PEOPLE Now Confess Sesh.”

RELATED VIDEO: Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Shares New Single ‘Some People Do’ Was Written as a Form of Therapy

Tursi was thrown the question, “Who can be found napping most on tour?” and immediately replied, “Trevor, just because you can fall asleep in like 20 seconds!”

When the box of questions came to him, Rosen admitted that his biggest celebrity crush was Jessica Alba.

Ramsey pondered his biggest “pop culture guilty pleasure” before saying with a grin that he’s a fan of Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road.” “I listened to it the other day, and I was like … this is good!” he said.

RELATED ARTICLE: Old Dominion Talks About Songwriting and The Next Album: ‘If It Was Up to Us, We’d Have It Out Today’

He explained how in the country music world, “Some people think it’s making fun of country music, some people think it’s definitely not country music.”

But turns out, Ramsey doesn’t care what people think: “The Billy Ray Cyrus version, that was the perfect pairing for it.”