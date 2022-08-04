Watch Old Dominion Play an Acoustic Rendition of 'No Hard Feelings' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions'

The full episode with Old Dominion with air on Friday at 10 a.m. ET

Published on August 4, 2022 01:00 PM

Old Dominion is giving fans the acoustic rendition they didn't know they needed!

On Thursday, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the country music group performing their hit song "No Hard Feelings" with an acoustic spin, for their coming CMT Campfire Sessions episode.

In the clip, the band — which consists of members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi — is seen sitting in a semi-circle outside, singing along and playing their instruments.

Meanwhile, for the remainder of the episode, fans will see the band sing other major hits like "Ain't Got a Worry," "One Man Band" and "Happy Anywhere," and will share stories.

Watch Old Dominion Sings "No Hard Feelings" on CMT Campfire Sessions
Old Dominion. CMT

"No Hard Feelings" was featured on the band's 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy, which was released in October.

At the time, the band — who was named ACM's best music group for the fifth year in a row last year — spoke to PEOPLE about the album and getting back on the road.

"As soon as you stepped into the room, you're like, ah, yeah, this is what we do!" Ramsay said as he reflected on their songwriting process. "And we're really good together. Not only that, but we really love doing this."

The band also said that everyone pulled their own weight, while their roles easily shifted.

Old Dominion Performs “No Hard Feelings” | CMT Campfire Sessions Unlisted
Old Dominion. CMT

"We all respect what the other ones bring to the table," Ramsey, 44, said. "It really is just this super-crazy brainstorm session. There's a lot of speaking and a lot of listening going on at the same time. And then somehow you turn around at some point and you have a song. It doesn't feel like there's someone who leads the charge all the time creatively. We're a true band in that sense."

Season two of CMT Campfire Sessions premiered with Jason Aldean's episode on July 15, and other shows this season include Brandy Clark, Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, Brett Eldredge, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jon Pardi and Little Big Town, which will be an encore from CMT Music Awards week in April.

