Noah Hicks Teams Up with Travis Denning and Jon Langston for 'Drinkin' in a College Town'

"It's crazy that I get to make music with these guys now," Noah Hicks says in PEOPLE's exclusive premiere of his single "Drinkin' in a College Town" with Travis Denning and Jon Langston

Noah Hicks is following up his debut single "No More of 'Em" with some good old fashioned beer and bros.

The country newcomer, 22, talks about teaming up with Travis Denning and Jon Langston in PEOPLE's exclusive premiere of his latest single "Drinkin' in a College Town," which drops Friday. "I've been a fan of Travis and Jon since the first time I heard them years ago," Hicks says. "It's crazy that I get to make music with these guys now."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Even more awesome to get to call them friends," he raves to PEOPLE. "They're the kind of guys that you just love to be around and I think that comes through in the song. Surround yourself with some good people and crank it up!"

The feeling is mutual for Denning, 28, who praises his fellow Georgia boy. "Noah is one of my favorite new artists coming up," Denning says. "I feel like we're cut from the same cloth, grew up the same, and he's country as hell. I was happy to sing on a party song with him and one of my best friends, Jon Langston."

Hicks provides a fun summer jam in his collab with Denning and Langston. "Just some good ole boys from Georgia having a good time making music," Langston, 30, says of the track. "This song is perfect for Noah. I'm thankful my good buddy Travis Denning and I are part of this. Noah has a huge future ahead."

After signing with RED Creative Group in May, Hicks dropped his debut single with the label "No More of 'Em," for which he collaborated with Rhett Akins.