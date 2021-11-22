Go Behind-the-Scenes with Niko Moon for the Sold-Out Opening Weekend of His GOOD TIME Tour
The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is on the road through mid-December on his first headlining tour
I can't believe I'm on my first-ever headlining tour! It's so crazy to me. We got the party started this weekend with a sold-out show at Exit/In in Nashville.
I'm so excited for this tour –I know it's my destiny to spread happiness and positivity through music. I want to be able to give people a break from the stress of life and take them on a mini-vacation with this show – let them leave their worries at the door and just have a good time!
Kicking things off in Nashville really meant a lot to me, and to sell out Exit/In — that just blew my mind. There was so much love in the room and it was the perfect way to set the tone for the GOOD TIME TOUR.
I don't like the word "fan." I don't know why but it's weird to me. So instead, I call them "fam." We really are one big musical family and when you get to connect with people through music, it's just magic. There's nothing else like it. Also, peep the new Happy Cowboy jacket!
Earlier that day, my label surprised me with news that "GOOD TIME" is double Platinum, which is just crazy! It takes a village for something like that to happen.
Stuff like this you never get used to. And I'll never take any of it for granted. I make music to bring joy to as many people as possible, and this just feels like a sign it's working.
Night 2 of the GOOD TIME TOUR was a sold-out crowd at 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis. The energy was off the charts!
There's a special moment during the set where we strip things back and play some of my favorite songs I've written for other artists. It's like being around the campfire in my backyard.
I am just so thankful to be on my first headline tour and experience bringing all the love and good energy we've got to people around the country. Make sure to come out and see us!
