"Happy Birthday my love!" the actress captioned a photo of the lovebirds levitating weightlessly

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Defy Gravity for Country Star's Birthday: 'Love Is in the Air'

Nicole Kidman is bringing space to earth for her husband Keith Urban's 53rd birthday.

On Monday, the actress, also 53, shared a sweet photo of the pair levitating weightlessly as they enjoyed a ZERO-G experience — priced at more than $6,500.

"Happy Birthday my love!" Kidman captioned her throwback post. "Love is in the air ❤️," she quipped.

The pair hovered along the seatless aircraft during the points of zero gravity. Three others were pictured on the same flight as the famous couple, presumed to have occured pre-COVID.

Fans were impressed by the lovebirds' out of the box celebration. "A fantastic way of spending a birthday 👏🏼👏🏼 wishing Keith a wonderful birthday 🎂😘😘," one commented the Instagram snap. "Happy bday ❤️ love you both so much," another wrote. "So different! Congratulation in the air!❤️❤️"

Kidman and her country star hubby have spent much of the coronavirus pandemic in their Nashville home along with their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.

"We just hunkered down and did what we were told," the actress told The Daily Telegraph. "We've watched friends go to hell and back and have watched the world navigate this together. I think we are all just going, 'Is this really happening?'"