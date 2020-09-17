Nicole Kidman Lovingly Watches Husband Keith Urban Host ACM Awards from Afar: 'Wishing I Was There'

The actress couldn't be in Nashville for the ACM Awards because she's in Australia filming her upcoming series, Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman is supporting her husband, Keith Urban, from a world away.

On Wednesday, the "Superman" singer, 52, hosted the 2020 ACM Awards, a broadcast that aired on CBS and featured performances from country's biggest stars, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, to name a few.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though Kidman, 53, couldn't be at the Nashville show in person, the Undoing actress found a way to root for her emceeing hubby. Kidman — who shares two daughters with Urban, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9 — is currently in Australia filming her upcoming series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

"Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay 💖 #Nashville," Kidman wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of herself sweetly watching Urban on a laptop during the broadcast.

Earlier in the day, Kidman posted on Instagram teasing Urban's performance with Pink, showcasing their new duet, "One Too Many," at the ceremony. "So excited that these two not only have a new single called #OneTooMany ... Can’t wait to watch 😍 @KeithUrban @Pink," she wrote, sharing a throwback pic smiling next to the two artists.

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of country music's biggest nights.

Earlier this week, Urban couldn't help but gush over his wife during an interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast. The country singer opened up about his 14-year marriage to the Big Little Lies actress, explaining that "she's just the one."

"She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," said Urban.

"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life," Urban, who was struggling with his sobriety at the time, added, "and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot."

After meeting at a gala in January 2005, Kidman and Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006.

"It felt so obvious," he said. "I knew where I was going. ... It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond."

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban on Hosting 2020 ACM Awards: I'm Just Glad the Show Is Happening!

Kidman previously told PEOPLE that falling in love with Urban was "pretty intense." Early into their relationship, Kidman said she “believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

In June, the couple celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary by grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills. Kidman also acknowledged the special occasion on Instagram that day by posting a black and white image of her and her husband simply captioned, "Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary."