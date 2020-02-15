Dollywood Day! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate Valentine's with a Theme Park Trip

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than at Dollywood?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman rang in the holiday at Dolly Parton’s famous theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with the country star and his Oscar-winning actress wife posing between a heart made of logs.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥,” Urban, 52, captioned an Instagram post of the two bundled up in hats in and winter jackets.

In her own post, Kidman shared a professional photo of the two captioned, “My Valentine forever ❤️ #HappyValentinesDay”

Seems like Kidman, 52, is fully recovered from the flu, which had taken her down a few weeks back, as her husband told PEOPLE on the Grammys red carpet late last month.

“My wife is home with the flu,” the guitarist explained. “A lot of that going around.”

While Urban came out to Los Angeles for the awards show, where he presented the first prize of the night, he assured PEOPLE that Kidman was “in good hands” in his absence.

“She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” said Urban, who shares daughters Faith, 9, and Sunday, 11, with the Big Little Lies star.