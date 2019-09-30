Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose in Cute Selfie from Italy Vacation: 'With My Love'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are living their best lives.

On Sunday, Urban, 51, shared an adorable selfie on Instagram of himself and his wife from their trip to Florence, Italy. In the photo, Kidman, 52, laid her head against Urban’s and put her arm around him as the country star captured the shot with the beautiful Florence backdrop.

“Sunset in Firenze—— … with my love. – KU,” Urban captioned their selfie. He also shared a second photo of the view of Florence, including the Ponte Vecchio.

The couple, who married in June 2006 in Australia and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer.

Urban shared a photo of himself and the Big Little Lies actress on June 25 to commemorate their anniversary, writing, “Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU‬.”

Kidman shared a photo as well, with the caption, “…love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby.”

In January, Kidman — who also has daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise — told PEOPLE about the sweet moment when she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Urban took her to Woodstock, New York — the site of the 1969 music festival — on a motorbike for a getaway (“My kind of guy!” she said), and she’s never looked back.

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman said of their romance. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.‘”

For his part, Urban was always equally smitten with his Oscar-winning bride. He told PEOPLE, “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”

As for what makes their long-lasting marriage work, Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016, “Just love. Just love each other, lavish each other with love.”

She added, “Also we just happen to like each other, too. That works.”