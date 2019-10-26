Nicole Kidman Showers Husband Keith Urban with Gifts and Roses for His 52nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Keith Urban!

The country star celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday with plenty of love and gifts as seen in his photo on social media. “Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it’s all in the details xxxx 😍🎁🎉🎂 – KU,” he captioned an image of his many gifts, balloons and roses.

Also in the photo was his wife Nicole Kidman who sneakily hid behind the roses and balloons.

“Happy Birthday my friend. You are uncommonly talented, kind and cool,” John Mayer wrote in the comments section of Urban’s post.

Kidman, 52, shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram in honor of his birthday. “Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved,” she wrote along with a selfie of the couple.

Weeks before Urban’s birthday, he and the Bombshell actress enjoyed a trip to Italy together.

The singer shared an adorable selfie on Instagram of himself and his wife from their trip to Florence. In the photo, Kidman laid her head against Urban’s and put her arm around him as the country star captured the shot with the beautiful Florence backdrop.

Image zoom Keith Urban/Instagram

“Sunset in Firenze—— … with my love. – KU,” Urban captioned their selfie. He also shared a second photo of the view of Florence, including the Ponte Vecchio, which appeared to be taken from the Uffizi Gallery.

The couple, who married in June 2006 in Australia and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer.