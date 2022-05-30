Nicole Kidman Calls Herself 'Nicole Urban' in Surprise Appearance at Keith Urban's Las Vegas Show

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Northman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Keith Urban got an onstage surprise from his biggest fan!

Nicole Kidman made a brief appearance Saturday night during Urban's show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. While Urban, 54, was more than happy to welcome his wife of 16 years to the stage, Kidman, also 54, had one goal in mind.

In a video shared on Urban's Instagram Sunday, Kidman appears onstage — to the delight of the audience — and the four-time Grammy winner asks questions as if she's a superfan.

"What's your name? Where are you from?" the country singer asked his wife. "Nicole Urban," she jokingly replied, to Urban's delight.

The Being the Ricardos star was quick to share why she was really on stage, though. "I wanna get your jacket, you put it on the floor," she said into the microphone. The couple then walked across the stage to retrieve Urban's jacket, which he helped Kidman put on.

"She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,' and I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'" Urban explained to the audience as they searched for it.

After taking the black coat off earlier in the show, a member of his band had moved it. Urban joked his guitar tech "stole" it.

After Adele dropped out of her Vegas residency slot last-minute, Urban agreed to add more shows to his slew of dates to make up for the change. "We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect," Urban told senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons on PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

Sunday night marked Urban's final Vegas show — for now. He's gearing up to spend the summer touring the U.S., and he's thrilled to be back performing in person after the pandemic.

"All of this gives me the same adrenaline rush. Knowing that we're heading back out on the road again — it's been so long since we've done that (because of COVID). I feel like a caged animal kicking at the gate to be let out!" he said in a press release.

As his Vegas stint ends and a new tour looms, Kidman is as supportive as ever. In a recent interview, she gave the country star the highest of praise. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said on CBS Mornings in January. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

While they are both plenty busy with their respective careers, they always make time to support each other. In March, Urban made the extra effort to be there to support Kidman at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos.

"I'm so happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m.," Kidman gushed on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "Whatever it takes."