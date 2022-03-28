Nick Carter and Jimmie Allen Have a Desert Family-Fun Day in Music Video for 'Easy' Collab — Watch!

Nick Carter is giving fans a look inside a perfect family day!

On Monday, the Backstreet Boys member, 42, is premiering the music video to his new song "Easy" — and he opened up to PEOPLE about working with country music star Jimmie Allen on the track.

One day, while Carter was working on his solo album in the studio, Allen, 36, came up in conversation with his producer Vic Martin. Martin then told Carter that he knew Allen, and that's when Carter revealed he had been working on a country music crossover — and he thought Allen would be perfect to include.

"I said, 'Hey, I've got this song 'Easy'' and so we FaceTimed with Jimmie and he was like, 'Dude, I'm a huge fan of you!' and I said 'So am I!' So, we basically shared the love for one another and the rest was history," he tells PEOPLE of the track, which was released last month.

Nick Carter, Jimmie Allen Nick Carter and Jimmie Allen | Credit: Courtesy Nick Carter

Though country music isn't Carter's primary genre, he says it's always been in his "blood."

"I listened to all sorts of music growing up. When I first started in Florida doing singing competitions, there were a lot of country songs that I not only listened to but also performed," he says. "A lot of Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Highway 101. So, I've grown up with country music — it has always been in my blood, but I just love music in general."

He continued, "Even the Backstreet Boys, we did a lot of crossover songs that kind of had that country feel. We did a song called 'Drowning,' which had a bit of a country feel but recently with the 'God, Your Mama and Me' [their No. 1 hit with Florida Georgia Line], we started seeing that there was a lot of love and connection from that community."

Nick Carter, Jimmie Allen Nick Carter | Credit: Courtesy Nick Carter

In the music video, the father of three is seen driving out to the middle of the desert in an RV with his wife and kids as they spend time together riding dirt bikes.

"Jimmie was in town for a performance in Vegas," he says. "So, I said, 'Hey, would you be interested in just coming out, bringing the family, and shooting some stuff in the desert?' and Jimmie was down for it. He showed up and we hung out all day, the kids playing together, our wives out there, hanging around the campfire and we did some drone footage. This amazing music video in the middle of the desert was just a lot of fun."

Carter dedicates this song to his wife Lauren and son Odin, 5, and daughters Saoirse, 2, and Pearl, 11 months. And in tandem with the song's lyrics, he says loving his wife truly is "easy."

Nick Carter Nick Carter | Credit: Courtesy Nick Carter

"Honestly, she is my best friend. We're a good team when it comes to raising our babies and she is one of the most caring, loving and understanding people on this planet. I always say this but without her, I would not be the man I am today."

As for including the kids in the video, Carter says, "They're only going to be that age once in their lives and I just wanted to put it in a little time capsule and preserve it so that I could have the kids and everyone watch it years from now and be like, 'Hey! We were in this video and Dad dedicated this song and video to us.' "

What's next for Carter? He's working on his solo album and says he has "a lot of great material that I am looking forward to."