Nelly to Headline New Episode of CMT Crossroads with Help from Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line

Nelly is taking on CMT Crossroads with a "Lil Bit" of help from some famous friends.

The Grammy-winning "Ride Wit Me" singer will headline an upcoming episode of the popular music series alongside collaborators Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND, CMT announced Tuesday.

"I'm excited to celebrate my music with my friends and fellow artists on Crossroads," Nelly, 46, said in a statement. "When people talk about me crossing lines and genres, I think about it more that music brings folks together."

The hour-long special will pair the Dancing with the Stars alum with pals who've recently helped him record tracks on his upcoming album Heartland, which will drop on Aug. 27 as his first since 2013.

Heartland's first single, "Lil Bit," featured Florida Georgia Line, while its second, "High Horse," featured Blanco Brown and BRELAND. Kane also previously released "Cool Again" with Nelly.

Nelly will be the first hip-hop artist to ever headline the long-running series, and his episode promises a few surprises in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar, his debut studio album.

It won't, however, be his first foray into the country world; in 2004, he teamed up with country superstar Tim McGraw on the duet "Over and Over," and he also hopped on a remix of Florida Georgia Line's hit "Cruise" in 2013.