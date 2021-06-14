Nelly Teams Up with Florida Georgia Line for 'Lil Bit' Music Video - Watch the Premiere!

“We just had a lot of fun with it,” Nelly tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about shooting the music video with the country duo

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line are taking their latest collaboration to the next level!

On Monday, the rapper, 46, and the country duo, comprising Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, released the music video for their collaboration "Lil Bit" - and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The concept is fairly simple," Nelly tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in Monday's episode.

"It's me going to Nashville just to hang out with the guys. Getting picked up by Tyler, going to meet BK and we just having fun just a little bit, you know what I mean? And kind of having a kickback, meet out at the lake," he adds. "We shot the video in Nashville and it was dope, man. We just had a lot of fun with it."

Nelly; Florida Georgia Line Tyler Hubbard, Nelly, Brian Kelley | Credit: John Shearer

The pals first debuted the hit song in October - seven years after they first joined forces for 2013's chart-topping "Cruise" remix.

"It's always great when we get a chance to get together because our chemistry is genuine," Nelly says of his relationship with Hubbard, 34, and Kelley, 35.

"They are family, they are like little brothers and it's really great when you can see people who you care for so much, grow and become single bachelors into these married guys with kids, and being able to make their dreams come true. Not just for themselves, but also for their families as well," he adds.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

As for their strong bond, Nelly says it "was destiny" that brought them together.

"The guys are huge hip hop fans as well. They make such great music. They had such a great spirit about themselves," he explains, adding that "when I was approached on re-mixing "Cruise," so to speak, it was something that I was really, really into."

"And we were able to make something that turned out to be really, really dope. So, I think us coming together was almost inevitable. I think it was destiny," he says.

Nelly, Florida Georgia Line Tyler Hubbard, Nelly and Brian Kelley in 2013 | Credit: Ed Rode/Getty

"Lil Bit" is the first single off Nelly's upcoming country-influenced EP, The Heartland, which is expected to be released later in the summer.

The rapper released the song during his time on Dancing with the Stars this year, performing it on the show's finale.