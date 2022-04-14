Nate Smith Takes PEOPLE Inside His Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'I Was Scared to Death'

"Tenille Townes brought me back up on stage to do the duet version we put out of 'I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven.' I was really nervous before I came out, so she ended up using some reverse psychology on me, where she was telling me it was just a normal stage and there was nothing to be worried about. So, I went out there, I came back, and she was like, 'That is not just a stage. I had to trick to make you think it was going to be OK.' (Laughs.) She's a good friend. She really is."