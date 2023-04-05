Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin and Thomas Rhett and More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit Concert

Country artists are coming together to raise money after the tragic Nashville school shooting last month that left six dead.

On April 12, stars like Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Thomas Rhett and more will perform at the "A Night of Joy" benefit concert for victims of the Covenant School mass shooting.

More performers include Chris Tomlin, Ben Rector, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Ketch Secor, Mat Kearney, Matt Maher and Natalie Hemby.

Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, Trent Dabbs, Tyler Hubbard, Sarah Kroger, Brett Taylor with Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, and Jasmine Mullen will also hit the stage.

Lady A. John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images

Proceeds from the concert, hosted by best-selling author Annie F. Downs, will directly support students, faculty, staff and families of the Covenant School.

"I'm so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much," Annie F. Downs said in a press release.

"Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community," Hemby added. "After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders."

The War and Treaty. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.thefishercenter.com/2023/04/04/covenant-benefit/. For those who are unable to attend but wish to contribute, visit https://www.cfmt.org/story/support-survivors-of-the-covenant-school-shooting/.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 28-year-old shooter who was a former student at The Covenant School opened fire inside the private elementary school on March 27, killing three children and three adults.

The fatal victims of the attack were Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

After the school shooting, several country artists reacted to the tragic news, including Mickey Guyton, Cole Swindell and more.

"No words... The Convent School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America," wrote Sheryl Crow on Instagram.