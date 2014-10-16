Nashville Blog: Lennon and Maisy Stella on Rayna's Romance, Teenage Rebellion

Every week, a member of the Nashville cast will blog about the latest episode of the ABC hit. This week, Lennon Stella (Maddie Conrad), who is 15, and her younger sister Maisy, 10 (Daphne Conrad) take turns writing about the fourth episode and what it’s like to be sisters on screen and off.

Lennon

In Wednesday’s episode, the whole parent thing kind of got pushed down to deeper hole. It was more like a joy parade. There wasn’t a lot of rebellious drama. Maddie’s figuring herself out. At the same time, there is a lot of family drama going on around her. She obviously wants her mom to marry her dad, Deacon, but that doesn’t look like it will happen. It’s all kind of in shambles, and she is struggling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Maddie is going to branch out and rebel a little bit, but she realizes she needs to stop. Honestly, it hasn’t been written yet, but it totally makes sense. It’s kind of going down the road that way, that bad teenage rage. I personally go the opposite – no drugs, no drinking – but I see why she feels sad and hurt. Everyone is leaving her.

When my sister gets a song, rehearsals are usually just Maisy and my mom. We were raised singing. We always sang. Maisy always heard harmonies. We just grew up in that environment. I love working with her. Obviously, we’re sisters. Does she annoy me? The real scoop is that I’m very quiet when I’m annoyed. No one can pick up when I am annoyed, so I can be annoyed all the time. Maisy keeps it on the DL. She likes it quiet. She knows.

Maisy

I have no idea what she’s talking about!

We’re helpful to each other on set. Lennon gives me tips. If I have a question, I will ask her, because she knows!

If Deacon was my family I wouldn’t be happy about my mom not marrying him. Because all of the people on the show are such good people, my character is okay with it. Daphne loves all the people so much.

I love Juliette (Hayden Panettiere). I’ve been of fan of hers for a really long time, since I saw her on Ice Princess.

I’m about to get a storyline with Maddie doing something to me, putting me in an uncomfortable situation.

Lennon

Yup. Maddie definitely throws her sister under the bus!

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!