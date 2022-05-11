The country legend died on April 30 at the age of 76 after a long struggle with her mental health

Naomi Judd's Memorial Service to Be Televised Live on CMT to Celebrate Her 'Immense Impact'

Naomi Judd's life celebration will be available for fans to connect with from home.

On Wednesday, CMT and Sandbox Entertainment announced they are teaming up with the Judd family to honor Naomi's life with "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration," a live event airing Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The broadcast will include a commercial-free public memorial service for the country legend — who died last month at age 76 after a long struggle with her mental health — from the Ryman Auditorium at 6 p.m. ET.

"We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music," CMT Producers said in a statement.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) Wynonna Judd | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty for CMT

"This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music."

Additional details on performers and special appearances have yet to be announced.

Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother's death — one day before she and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their work as country duo the Judds — in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE on April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

Over the weekend, both Wynonna, 57, and Ashley, 54, shared Mother's Day tributes for their late mother.

Wynonna, who'd recently reunited with her mom as The Judds to perform their signature hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Awards, shared a throwback photo of Naomi alongside her younger sister Ashley on Instagram.

"I miss her," Wynonna captioned the shot.

RELATED VIDEO: A Day After Her Mother's Death, Wynonna Judd Tearfully Accepts Country's Highest Honor: 'My Heart's Broken'

Ashley, who also shared the photo on Instagram as part of her own tribute to Naomi, revealed in her caption that the shot was taken at Little Cat Creek, located in the girls' home state of Kentucky.

Naomi was open in life about her enduring struggles with mental health, which Ashley elaborated on in a recent Mother's Day essay penned for USA Today. The actress described the struggles as "the wounds [Naomi] carried from a lifetime of injustices that started when she was a girl. Because she was a girl."