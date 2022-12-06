Naomi Judd's Family Files Notice to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Death Records: Report

The family of Naomi Judd has reportedly requested a voluntary dismissal of a lawsuit blocking access to police investigation records surrounding her death.

The family previously expressed concern in a petition over public access to the details of Naomi's death in April, arguing it would cause "significant and irreparable harm." On Tuesday, however, the Associated Press reported they are willing to have it dismissed — though it's still subject to approval.

According to the outlet, part of the reason for the dismissal is because the journalists who requested the police records are not requesting photographs or body cam footage from inside the home.

The notice also mentions the introduction of a bill which aims to keep death investigations private, so long as the death is not the result of a crime, according to the AP.

In August, the family filed a petition in a Tennessee court to seal police reports and recordings from the investigation into the country legend's death, which also included interviews with the family after her death.

Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd. Ke.Mazur/WireImage

The filing, which was obtained by the Associated Press, was made on behalf of the late musician's husband Larry Strickland and daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

In the petition, Strickland stated that he was unaware that his interviews with police were being recorded and he consequently provided personal information.

According to the documents, Ashley was in "clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress" following her mother's death, and she did not want the recordings of interviews to be made public.

The petition also stated the family wanted to prohibit the disclosure of Naomi's medical records.

Later that month, Ashley, 54, wrote a guest essay for The New York Times and opened up about how the aftermath of her mother's suicide has made her take legal action to protect grieving families from unwarranted intrusion into their private lives.

"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in The New York Times about her mother's April 30 death, adding that it was "the most shattering day of my life."

"Naomi lost a long battle against an unrelenting foe that in the end was too powerful to be defeated. I could not help her," she continued. "I can, however, do something about how she is remembered. And now that I know from bitter experience the pain inflicted on families that have had a loved one die by suicide, I intend to make the subsequent invasion of privacy — the deceased person's privacy and the family's privacy — a personal as well as a legal cause."

Ashley continued by recalling the moments after her mother's death when the actress was taken to four separate interviews with law enforcement.

"In the immediate aftermath of a life-altering tragedy, when we are in a state of acute shock, trauma, panic and distress, the authorities show up to talk to us," she wrote, adding that she was too shaken to think through her answers or even begin to consider her own questions about privacy.

"I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother's life was fading," she added. "I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia."