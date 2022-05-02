Naomi appeared on Hallmark's Home & Family in 2018, two years after opening up about her depression to Robin Roberts.

"What I've been through is extreme. My final diagnosis was severe depression," she shared. "Treatment resistant because they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal. It really felt like, if I live through this I want someone to be able to see that they can survive."

"They see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am," she said. "But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad."

Her condition landed her several stays in psychiatric wards and on different medications — which she said caused her hands to shake and her face to swell up "like a balloon."