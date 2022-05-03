Prior to Naomi Judd's death, the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Michigan

Family Wants to 'Be Respectful' of Naomi Judd's Legacy If Fall Tour Proceeds: Source

The family of late legendary country star Naomi Judd plans to discuss the fate of her scheduled fall tour.

"The family is meeting this week to talk about the state of the upcoming tour to see how and if it can proceed in an obviously different incarnation," a source tells PEOPLE. "They want to be respectful and representative of their legacy, but more importantly as to what Naomi would have wanted for her family and fans."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mother and daughter C/W duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd singing in concert. Credit: Ron Wolfson/Getty

Prior to her death, Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd — also known as the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds — announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The nearly sold-out 10-date arena tour was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and would conclude in Nashville on Oct. 28.

The duo planned to celebrate their legacy, including their hits "Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," "Turn It Loose," "Change of Heart" and "Let Me Tell You About Love." They also earned five Grammys, nine CMA Awards and seven ACM Awards during the course of their career.

CMT Portrait Studio Naomi and Wynonna Judd | Credit: The Tyler Twins

The Judds were set to celebrate their induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday evening. Wynonna, 57, attended the ceremony to accept the honor and gave a tearful but composed speech.

"I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken — and I feel so blessed," one-half of the duo told the 800 people gathered in Nashville's CMA Theater for the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

Ashley Judd and inductee Wynonna Judd attend the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the night's MC, also took the stage to speak about the performers' family bond and the much-publicized turbulence in their relationship.

"We can't ever know all their struggles, but we know all their songs," he said. "Their stories have been well documented, Naomi and Wynonna, a mother and daughter forced together and forged together. It's all complicated — and it all emerged in beauty and triumph."

RELATED: A Day After Her Mother's Death, Wynonna Judd Tearfully Accepts Country's Highest Honor: 'My Heart's Broken'

On Saturday, Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."