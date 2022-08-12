Family of Naomi Judd File Petition to Seal Death Investigation Transcripts and Recordings: Report

The family of Naomi Judd filed a petition in a Tennessee court on Friday to seal police reports and recordings from the investigation into the country legend's death.

The petition, which was obtained by the Associated Press, says the release of the records — which includes interviews with family members following Judd's passing — would cause "significant trauma and irreparable harm."

The filing was made on behalf of the late musician's husband Larry Strickland and daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd. Ke.Mazur/WireImage

In the petition, Strickland stated that he was unaware that his interviews with police were being recorded and he consequently provided personal information.

According to the documents, Ashley was in "clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress" following her mother's death and she did not want the recordings of interviews to be made public.

The petition also states the family wants to prohibit the disclosure of Naomi's medical records.

Tennessee law typically allows law enforcement records to be released, but police are permitted to hold records during an ongoing investigation. Once an investigation is closed, the records are usually released, according to the Associated Press.

Larry Strickland, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd. Mickey Bernal/Getty

The country legend died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a long struggle with her mental health.

Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the loss of their mother in an emotional statement shared with PEOPLE at the time.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

The following day, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a tearful Wynonna accepted the honor onstage at Nashville's CMA Theater.

"Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," she said during the ceremony.

Naomi Judd. Harry Langdon/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Wynonna has since said she will continue on with the planned The Judds: The Final Tour without her mother to honor the legacy they built together.

"I've made a decision, and I thought I'd share it on national television that, after a lot of thought, I'm gonna have to honor her and do this tour," an emotional Wynonna said during CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time memorial special in May. "The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years ... So we will continue this spectacle. That's what she would want, right?"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.