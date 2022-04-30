Naomi Judd Remembered by Fellow Country Stars Following Her Death at 76: 'Heartbreaking News'

"We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," her daughters confirmed on Saturday

Iconic country star Naomi Judd, who was part of the famous mother-daughter duo The Judds, died on Saturday after suffering from mental illness. She was 76.

Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother's death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Saturday.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29:(L-R) Singer Naomi Judd poses for a picture on the set of "Naomi's New Morning" at Metropolis Studios on November 29, 2006 in New York City. The two will reunite on an episode of "Naomi's New Morning" airing Sunday, December 17 on the Hallmark Channel. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, reads: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

PEOPLE later confirmed Naomi died by suicide.

Tributes to the 76-year-old singer from fellow celebrities and country stars poured in across social media following the announcement.

Longtime friend Dolly Parton shared her memories of Naomi on social media Monday, writing, "I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They've always been like sisters to me."

She continued, "Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now 'Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.' Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

"Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter.

"Prayers and so much love going out to @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd and all of Naomi's friends, family and fans. It's hard to find any words at this moment. So I will just say rest Naomi. You brought us joy. Your legacy and music will live forever," Martina McBride wrote on Instagram.

Reba McEntire shared a photo of the two, writing, "We've been down the long road together. I sure miss my buddy. Rest In Peace. Finally. Love you Naomi."

Travis Tritt tweeted, "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Comedian and TV host Loni Love also paid a sweet tribute to Naomi as she reflected on her time on Star Search in 2003, when Naomi served as a judge.

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 2005: Singer Naomi Judd poses for a portrait circa 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Naomi Judd | Credit: getty

"She gave me a perfect score and that changed my life..," Love wrote. "Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley."

Fellow country singer John Rich also expressed his sadness via Twitter, saying, "So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today."

"I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music," he added of Naomi. "Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds."

Maren Morris reposted the statement from Ashley via her Instagram Story, adding, "What a loss. Rest In Peace, Naomi."

Kelsea Ballerini also paid a tribute via her Instagram Story, posting a snapshot of "Love Can Build a Bridge," a classic song from The Judds, with a broken heart emoji.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Naomi Judd on the set of Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family Holiday Special" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 18, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/Getty Images) Credit: Paul Redmond/Getty

"I'm thankful I got to spend just a little time with you Naomi. True legend. Praying for peace for this family. Rest easy 💔," Miranda Lambert wrote online.

Country-pop star Crystal Gayle wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."

Kristin Chenoweth said she "had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago."

"And she was so incredibly kind," the actress tweeted. "Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she'd go."

The Oak Ridge Boys also paid tribute, writing, "Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction ... This is divesting news... We are saddened beyond words…"

American Idol alum Bobby Bones, reacted to the news via Twitter, "RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She'd sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it."

He also told PEOPLE, "Growing up, my mom taught me seemingly every one of The Judds songs, singing them loud and often. Naomi's impact on country music is profound and she will be greatly missed. She definitely left country music better than she found it."

Canadian country singer Tenille Arts shared a picture of Ashley, Naomi, and Wynonna via Instagram, alongside a caption that read, "What a profound loss. A trailblazer who was so vocal about mental health awareness and changed the world with her music. You will be so missed, Naomi. Sending all of my love to Wynonna, Ashley, and all of her loved ones. 💔"

"Next Girl" singer Carly Pearce also posted the picture of The Judds on Instagram.

"Naomi Judd, like 'Grandpa,' told me about, the good old days in country music and living…She was a beacon of glamour, fun and keeping it real," she captioned the post. "And now…She's in heaven AND the Country Music Hall of Fame! Thanks for showing a Kentucky girl how to make dreams come true. 🕊♥️."

Naomi and Wynonna recently announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and would conclude in Nashville on Oct. 28.

The family act was also set to celebrate their induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.