Muscadine Bloodline Wrap Their Country Band Contraband Tour in Nashville: 'Couldn't Wait to Hit the Stage' The sold-out Brooklyn Bowl show capped off the duo's six months on the road, where they played over 70 shows. The fully-independent band — made up of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster — will release their upcoming album in February By Muscadine Bloodline Published on December 21, 2022 07:55 PM 01 of 08 Matt Turpin Pulling up to the venue was such a surreal moment for us. We've been looking forward to this night for so long and couldn't wait to hit the stage! 02 of 08 Matt Turpin Just taking a few moments pre-show to wrap our head around the night (and a little Easter egg of what's to come!) 03 of 08 Matt Turpin Being on the road and performing every night makes nights like this one — where we have all our family and friends backstage with us — so much more special. 04 of 08 Matt Turpin The anticipation right before we hit the stage every night is like nothing else. 05 of 08 Matt Turpin Waiting to walk on to the stage! 06 of 08 Matt Turpin This crowd was absolutely electric! They were giving back to us everything we were giving to them. 07 of 08 Matt Turpin It was incredible to surprise the crowd with our good friend Lainey Wilson during "Pieces." 08 of 08 Matt Turpin We've been on the road for so long that it was nice to wrap the tour in front our a sold-out crowd in front of so many friends, family and fans!