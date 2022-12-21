Muscadine Bloodline Wrap Their Country Band Contraband Tour in Nashville: 'Couldn't Wait to Hit the Stage'

01 of 08 Matt Turpin Pulling up to the venue was such a surreal moment for us. We've been looking forward to this night for so long and couldn't wait to hit the stage!

02 of 08 Matt Turpin Just taking a few moments pre-show to wrap our head around the night (and a little Easter egg of what's to come!)

03 of 08 Matt Turpin Being on the road and performing every night makes nights like this one — where we have all our family and friends backstage with us — so much more special.

04 of 08 Matt Turpin The anticipation right before we hit the stage every night is like nothing else.

05 of 08 Matt Turpin Waiting to walk on to the stage!

06 of 08 Matt Turpin This crowd was absolutely electric! They were giving back to us everything we were giving to them.

07 of 08 Matt Turpin It was incredible to surprise the crowd with our good friend Lainey Wilson during "Pieces."