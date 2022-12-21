Muscadine Bloodline Wrap Their Country Band Contraband Tour in Nashville: 'Couldn't Wait to Hit the Stage'

The sold-out Brooklyn Bowl show capped off the duo's six months on the road, where they played over 70 shows. The fully-independent band — made up of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster — will release their upcoming album in February

By Muscadine Bloodline
Published on December 21, 2022 07:55 PM
01 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

Pulling up to the venue was such a surreal moment for us. We've been looking forward to this night for so long and couldn't wait to hit the stage!

02 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

Just taking a few moments pre-show to wrap our head around the night (and a little Easter egg of what's to come!)

03 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

Being on the road and performing every night makes nights like this one — where we have all our family and friends backstage with us — so much more special.

04 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

The anticipation right before we hit the stage every night is like nothing else.

05 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

Waiting to walk on to the stage!

06 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

This crowd was absolutely electric! They were giving back to us everything we were giving to them.

07 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

It was incredible to surprise the crowd with our good friend Lainey Wilson during "Pieces."

08 of 08
Muscadine Bloodline exclusive photos Photo credit: Matt Turpin 
Matt Turpin 

We've been on the road for so long that it was nice to wrap the tour in front our a sold-out crowd in front of so many friends, family and fans!

Related Articles
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge on Giving Back, Dressing Up and 'Bringing Some Joy' on His Holiday Tour
We the Kingdom. Photo credit: McKittrick Cash
We the Kingdom Rock the Ryman: Go Behind-the-Scenes at Debut Headline Show
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Keith Urban and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Adds 8 New Dates to Her Eras Tour: 'I'll Get to See More of Your Beautiful Faces'
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Celebrates a New Album and Six CMA Nominations: 'It Really Is Insane'
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake Are Thankful for Their 'Bumpy Ride': 'Kept Us in Conversation'
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on the Band's 'Bumpy Ride' — and Why They Wouldn't Change a Thing
Lionel Richie accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Wins AMA Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs as Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Sing Tribute
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
carly pearce
Carly Pearce Conquers the Mother Church: 'All My Country Music Dreams Are Coming True Tonight'
ashley cooke Grand Ole opry Credit: Alanna McArdle
Go Behind the Scenes with Ashley Cooke as She Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off Tour with a Tequila Shot, a Chicks Cover — and Four Costume Changes!
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Ashley McBryde
Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ashley McBryde as She Rocks the Ryman for 3 Sold-Out Nashville Shows
Catie Offerman Grand Ole Opry
Catie Offerman Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star